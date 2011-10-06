The Texas State Fair is back, and fried food, vomit-inducing rides (not necessarily in that order) and live music make the annual event appeal to both young and the young at heart. The DART Green Line makes accessing the fair a breeze and in no time you’ll be experiencing the funsies of the fair once again.

But if you’re up for an event that attracts hundreds of queers to partake in shenanigans (and who isn’t?), then make sure to get down to the fair this Saturday to enjoy the unofficial Gay Day at the Texas State Fair.

The plan is to meet at “Big Tex” (the giant cowboy with the flat butt) from noon to 12:30 p.m. as a community and then break off to strut the fair. To recognize your fellow LGBT brethren and to support anti-bullying campaigns and National Coming Out Day (which is Tuesday), make sure to don a purple shirt (or just wear a bunch of rainbow-themed accessories).

