This election cycle, it was difficult keeping up with all the LGBT candidates running in Texas. We entirely missed one in Tarrant County.

On Election Day, Scott Prescher won a special election to fill an unexpired council term. Four candidates ran for the Place 1 seat on the council and Prescher received more than 53 percent of the vote, avoiding a runoff. He was sworn in last night (Wednesday, Nov. 14.)

After his swearing in, the first thing he did was recognize his husband, Cody, and he talked about how they have become active members of their community.

Prescher becomes that north Fort Worth suburb’s first openly gay council member. And the first LGBT elected official in Tarrant County since Joel Burns served on the Fort Worth City Council.

Prescher made news in this city of about 25,000 over the summer when he organized citizens to oppose a rezoning plan that would have allowed a mixed-use development in a residential neighborhood.

— David Taffet

Here’s a video of Prescher’s speech after his swearing in:

