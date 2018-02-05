Pat Robertson, who has accused gay people of causing September 11, Hurricane Katrina and other disasters, has had a stroke. So add causing strokes to the list of gay accomplishments.

Robertson has a history of blaming any disaster on gays, disobedient women (that means women who aren’t subservient to their husbands) and Democrats.

Robertson warned the city of Orlando, “you’re right in the way of some serious hurricanes, and I don’t think I’d be waving those flags in God’s face if I were you.” What is Orlando’s sin? Gay Day at Disney World. Orlando is Florida most inland major city and least prone to hurricane damage. But why let facts get in the way?

Feminism? “It is about a socialist, anti-family political movement that encourages women to leave their husbands, kill their children, practice witchcraft, destroy capitalism and become lesbians.”

Among Robertson’s more treasonous statements was one directed at the U.S. State Department — the Hillary state department, not the ExxonMobil Tillerson state department: “Maybe we need a very small nuke thrown off on Foggy Bottom to shake things up.”

Robertson excused President Donald Trump’s “grab em by the pussy” video as “macho talk.” He connected the Las Vegas concert massacre as disrespect for Trump.

We haven’t heard Robertson blame his stroke on the gays, but we’re sure that blame is coming. Robertson, 87, is expected to make a full recovery.

— David Taffet