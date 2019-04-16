Restaurants are risky business ventures in the best of circumstances — even the best ones are lucky to be around five or ten years.

So how about 50?

Ojeda’s has been a staple in the gayborhood that long. The Tex-Mex institution has served its crispy beef tacos, its pralines, its tequila shots, to literally generations of Dallas diners… and from the exact same location, at that. (There are now two more — in Desoto and Plano). This year marks its semi-centennial, and Wednesday the restaurant is celebrating with a roll-back on some of the more popular items: $5 enchilada dinner, $5 margarita mugs and 50 cent sopapillas at all locations… plus live mariachi music and promotional giveaways at the Maple Avenue spot.

— Arnold Wayne Jones