The gay superduo Erasure — the synthpop teaming of Andy Bell and Vince Clarke — is headed to the new Pavilion at the Toyota Music Factory in Irving for part of their World Be Gone Tour this summer. Tickets for the Aug. 3 show don’t officially go on sale until Friday, but you can get a jumpstart on it via a presale. Just go to this link between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. on Thursday and use the presale password “VOICE” to show you’re a Dallas Voice reader, and you can reserve primo seats before the general public.