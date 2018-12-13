When winter arrives, we tend to lock our doors and windows and stay inside a lot more… which means a lot less air circulation that isn’t blown through your furnace. But the room air purifier by The Pure Company can transform the quality of your living quarters. About the size of a hamper, it not only recirculates the air, but the HEPA filter cleans it of allergens and pollutants, offers aromatherapy fragrances to customize the scent of your space and there are even attractive wraps available to make the outside look stylin’.

$399 for the large; portable version also available. ThePureCompany.com.