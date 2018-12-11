Many of us spend hundreds of dollars a month to hire a personal trainer to tell us how to exercise right — how long, where to concentrate our efforts, form. So why not spend $25 for months of training to make your teeth as healthy? We have to admit, we don’t brush as diligently as we should, but the Quip electric toothbrush makes it easy. It pulsates to let you know when to move quadrants, and when you’re done, and gently cleans with soft bristles that are replaced by mail every three months. A maybe best of all, you can get the special edition (RED) edition, which is not only attractive but proceeds from which which supports people living with HIV. It’s the ideal stocking stuffer.

From $25 ($40 for RED edition). Available at GetQuip.com.