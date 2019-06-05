Friends of Michael Doughman, former executive director of the Dallas Tavern Guild and Dallas Pride organizer for some 18 years, have organized a GoFundMe account to help Doughman cover medical expenses as he continues to battle illness. A fundraiser benefitting Doughman is also set for June 15 at The Round-Up Saloon.

Doughman, who retired from the Tavern Guild and his work with the Pride committee last fall following the 35th annual festival and parade in September, had moved to Puerto Vallarta. While residents of Mexico receive government-backed insurance, Doughman had not been there long enough to establish residency before falling ill, and friends in Dallas said his ongoing medical treatments are eating up his savings.

The benefit will be held from 3-6 p.m. Saturday, June 15, at The Round-Up Saloon, 3912 Cedar Springs Road.

To donate to the GoFundMe account, visit here.

— Tammye Nash