The gay romance Call Me By Your Name received key Golden Globe nominations this morning, while the gay themed Shape of Water was the top nominee for films.

Here’s a complete list.

FILM

Motion Picture — Drama: Call Me By Your Name; Dunkirk; The Post; The Shape of Water; Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Mo.

Motion Picture — Comedy: The Disaster Artist; Get Out; The Greatest Showman; Lady Bird; I, Tonya.

Lead Actress — Drama: Jessica Chastain, Molly’s Game; Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water; Frances McDormand, Three Billboards; Meryl Streep, The Post; Michelle Williams, All the Money in the World.

Lead Actress — Comedy: Judi Dench, Victoria and Abdul; Margot Robbie, I, Tonya; Saorise Ronan, Lady Bird; Emma Stone, Battle of the Sexes; Helen Mirren, The Leisure Seekers.

Lead Actor — Drama: Timothee Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name; Tom Hanks, The Post; Daniel Day-Lewis, The Phantom Thread; Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour; Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Lead Actor — Comedy: Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes; Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver; James Franco, The Disaster Artist, Hugh Jackman, The Greatest Showman; Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out.

Supporting Actress: Mary J. Blige, Mudbound; Hong Chau, Downsizing; Allison Janney, I, Tonya; Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird; Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water.

Supporting Actor: Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project; Armie Hammer, Call Me By Your Name; Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water; Christopher Plummer; All the Money; Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards.

Director: Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water; Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards; Ridley Scott, All the Money; Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk; Steven Spielberg, The Post.

Screenplay: The Shape of Water; Three Billboards; Molly’s Game; The Post; Lady Bird.

Score: Three Billboards; Shape; Phantom Thread; The Post; Dunkirk.

Foreign Language Film: A Fantastic Woman; First They Killed My Father; In the Fade; The Square; Loveless.

Animated Feature: Ferdinand; The Boss Baby; Coco; The Breadwinner; Loving Vincent.

TELEVISION

Series — Drama: The Crown; Game of Thrones; Stranger Things; This Is Us; The Handmaid’s Tale.

Series — Comedy: Black-ish; The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel; Master of None; SMILF; Will & Grace.

Series — Limited or TV Movie: Big Little Lies; Fargo; Feud: Bette vs. Joan; The Sinner; Top of the Lake: China Girl.

Actress — Drama:Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale; Claire Foy, The Crown; Caitriona Balfe, Outlander; Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why; Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Deuce.

Actress — Comedy: Pamela Adlon, Better Things; Alison Brie, GLOW; Issa Rae, Insecure; Rachael Brosnahan, Mrs. Maisel; Frankie Shaw, SMILF.

Actress — Limited Series/Movie: Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies; Jessica Lange and Susan Sarandon, Feud; Jessica Biel, The Sinner.

Actor — Drama: Liev Shreiber, Ray Donovan; Jason Bateman, Ozark; Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us; Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul; Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor.

Actor — Comedy: Eric McCormack, Will & Grace; Anthony Anderson, Black-ish; William H. Macy, Shameless; Kevin Bacon, I Love Dick; Aziz Ansari, Master of None;

Actor — Limited Series/Movie: Robert DeNiro, Wizard of Lies; Geoffrey Rush, Genius; Ewan McGregor, Fargo; Jude Law, The Young Pope; Kyle MacLachlan, Twin Peaks: The Return.

Supporting Actress: Laura Dern and Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies; Chrissy Metz, This Is Us; Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale; Michelle Pfeiffer, Wizard of Lies.

Supporting Actor: Alfred Molina, Feud; Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies; David Thewlis, Fargo; David Harbour, Stranger Things; Christian Slater, Mr. Robot.

