With just a month to go until the primary that will determine who will represent House District 104, Jessica Gonzalez kicked off her campaign last night (Jan. 31) to unseat Rep Roberto Alonzo.

Gonzalez was surrounded by a group of supporters that included the Dallas City Council’s Four Amigos — Scott Griggs, Philip Kingston, Adam Medrano and Omar Narvaez.

Griggs introduced Gonzalez and said he wanted to be represented in the Legislature by someone concerned about the high-density, expensive housing crowding out affordable housing in his Oak Cliff district.

Gonzalez said she would stand up for Democratic values and wanted to serve this particular district, because it was where she grew up.

“This is where my parents purchased their first home when they came to this country,” Gonzalez said. She said her quinceanera dress came from a shop on Jefferson Boulevard.

— David Taffet