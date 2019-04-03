Lori Lightfoot wasn’t the only lesbian elected to office on Tuesday, April 2. Lightfoot will become the first lesbian, first black and second female mayor of Chicago.

Meanwhile, in Madison Wisc., Satya Rhodes-Conway, 47, beat incumbent Paul Soglin, 72, by a 62-38 margin. As in Lightfoot’s Chicago race, Rhodes-Conway becomes the city’s second female and first LGBT mayor. She takes office in two weeks. Soglin has been in office a record 22 years.

And in Kansas City, Jolie Justus won her primary yesterday and advances to that city’s mayoral race on June 25.

Last month, Jane Castor placed first in the Tampa, Fla., mayoral election and is the frontrunner for the run-off election on April 23. If victorious, she will be the first openly-LGBTQ mayor of a major city in the Southeast.

In Dallas City Council races, Victory Fund, which only endorses out LGBT candidates, has endorsed a record four candidates — Erin Moore, Adam Medrano, Omar Narvaez and Chad West. No out candidates are running for Dallas mayor.

The only other current Victory Fund endorsement of a candidate in Texas is Joshua Carter Guerra, who is running for the Socorro ISD Board of Trustees. Socorro is on the Mexican border just southeast of El Paso.

— David Taffet