Republican Lance Gooden, who is running in the 5th District U.S. congressional race against Democrat Dan Wood, has filed suit against the Dallas County Democratic Party. He charged that field organizer Terri Hodge, a former member of the Texas House of Representatives, was illegally harvesting ballots.

The hearing was before Judge Gina Slaughter who denied the temporary restraining order.

In question were 15 ballots. Slaughter commented that 15 ballots wouldn’t make a difference, and ruled that the votes should count.

But according to Wood, Gooden’s attorneys told the judge, “This race is so close, 15 ballots could make a difference.”

Wood charged Gooden with voter intimidation in Kaufman County earlier this week.

Wood and Gooden are running to replace Rep. Jeb Hensarling in a district that has been held by Republicans for 40 years. Wood commented it was interesting that Gooden is running scared in that district.

— David Taffet