Nominations for grand marshal of the 2019 Alan Ross Texas Freedom Parade are now open. To nominate, go to the Dallas Pride nomination page.

Nominations will be open through March 5. Those who receive the most nominations will be on the ballot and the top two vote-getters will become grand marshals of the first Pride parade held in Fair Park.

Venue and date for the parade and festival have changed. Construction on Cedar Springs Road that may begin as early as late spring prevents the parade from taking place on Cedar Springs Road. The festival has outgrown Reverchon Park. Fair Park isn’t available in September because of preparation for the State Fair.

The festival takes place on Saturday, June 1 and the parade on Sunday, June 2. Both will be in Fair Park.

— David Taffet