Expose and Shannon will headline this year’s MetroBall, organizers announced Monday, Feb. 12.

The Greg Dollgener AIDS Memorial Fund stages the annual event at S4 to provide funds for people with HIV that other grants won’t cover. GDMAF provides emergency financial assistance through its partner agencies when all other resources have been exhausted.

Expose is known for the hits “Come Go With Me,” “Point of No Return” and “Seasons Change.” Shannon’s chart toppers include “Let the Music Play” and “Give Me Tonight.”

MetroBall 13 takes place on June 29. General admission tickets are $30. VIP tickets include the opportunity to meet the ’80s pop dance icons. Tickets are on sale now.

— David Taffet

Expose: Come Go With Me

Shannon: Let The Music Play