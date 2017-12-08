Karen McCrocklin’s initiative in creating a network to provide disaster relief to flooded areas in Southeast Texas after Hurricane Harvey helped earn her the title of LGBT Texan of the Year for 2017.

Tammye Nash | Managing Editor

nash@dallasvoice.com

Editor’s note: Each year in December, Dallas Voice recognizes some individual, organization or group for outstanding contributions during the year to the LGBT community and the community in general. This year, Dallas resident Karen McCrocklin is our LGBT Texan of the Year.

In the early morning hours of Friday, Aug. 25, Hurricane Harvey made landfall, as a Category 4 storm, near Rockport, Texas, just a short distance away from Corpus Christi. The storm then drifted northeast, along the Texas coast, before settling in over Houston and then dumping unprecedented amounts of rain — up to 60 inches in some areas — onto the Bayou City and the rest of Southeast Texas.

The water continued to rise, stranding people and animals alike, submerging whole neighborhoods — whole cities — and turning roadways, even an interstate, into raging rivers. But amid the tragic stories of death and loss were the stories of daring and heroism, of men and women who put their all on the line to help others.

Around the rest of the state — and, in fact, the country — people sat glued to their television and computer screens, watching in horror and desperation as the scenes of devastation and disaster unfolded.

Karen McCrocklin was one of those people. As she sat in her safe, dry home in Oak Cliff, watching news of the flooding and talking with friends in the danger zone, she knew she had to do something.

That “something” turned out to be a grassroots disaster relief effort that raised thousands of dollars and now lives on in the form of a nonproft agency dedicated to disaster relief efforts now and in the future.

“It was the strangest set of circumstances that ignited the whole thing,” McCrocklin recalled this week, during an interview set up by Dallas Voice under the guise of gathering information for a year-end review article.

“I was on Facebook, watching and reading about what was happening in Houston,” McCrocklin said. “A friend who lives in Houston posted a photo of herself on a raft out in her street. I commented, ‘I wish I had a boat. I’d come get you.’ Then somebody else said, ‘I have a boat.’

“The next thing I know, someone is telling me about this woman, Iris Rodriguez, who’s with the Houston Fire Department,” she continued. “They said, ‘Iris needs a boat.’ So I got a boat and a bunch of supplies and, in the middle of the night, drove down there and dumped it all at a Houston Fire Department station. We got down there, and there was only one road open. I had to go around police barricades in my big truck to get to the fire station. I dumped that load of stuff and came home.”

Rodriguez, who is in fact a captain in the Houston Fire Department, called it “really a serendipity moment. We were in a bad situation, trying to help. I kept hitting the wall, again and again. And then, all of a sudden, the door opened — and there was this crazy woman from Dallas standing there.”

Rodriguez said that she knew a woman who was “having issues getting out of her house” as the floodwaters were rising. We helped her get to safety, and then the next day she calls and says, ‘Iris, I want to help. I have a friend who wants to help. She lives in Dallas. What do you need?’ I said, ‘I need boats,’ and she said, ‘Well, I’ll ask her.’

“It was three or four hours later that I got a text; ‘Your boats will be there soon,” Rodriguez said. “It was crazy. I mean, I don’t know this lady at all and she’s bringing us boats.”

About 6 a.m. the next morning, Rodriguez said she got a call from a fire station. “They said, ‘You have a delivery of boats and supplies here at the station.’ I’m like, what?!” Rodriguez said. “I go down there and sure enough, there are two boats and a little motor and tons of supplies. I thought, who is this madwoman?! She is amazing!”

Over the next few days, as the flooding continued, Rodriguez said that she and McCrocklin never managed to connect in person, but McCrocklin continued to deliver on the supplies the Houston first responders and rescuers needed.

“She was just nonstop madness, completely focused on getting supplies and getting them delivered to where they needed to be,” Rodriguez said. “I have never seen anyone move that much stuff that quickly. And I am in the military! I’ve seen them move whole battalions! [McCrocklin] was just phenomenal.”

Rodriguez said McCrocklin made trip after trip after trip between Dallas and Houston, even making stops along the way to collect even more supplies and cash donations. “She would ask me, ‘What do you need?’ I’d tell her what we needed and she’d say, ‘I’ll get it. We will make this happen.’

“And then Austin came in. Then San Antonio came in. All of a sudden, there was just this whole bunch of lesbians coming together and making this all happen for the people who needed it,” Rodriguez said. “I’ve really never seen anything quite like it.”

McCrocklin spreads the credit around. “Everyone I know gave money,” she said of the relief effort. “Everyone in Dallas helped. There were four of us who delivered loads of supplies and cash donations to Houston over the course of that month. We set up the GoFundMe page, and we ended up raising about $40,000. I had people from all over donating money; I had people from Australia donating money.

“It was all very fast and flexible, with zero overhead,” McCrocklin said. “You could give us something in Dallas, and it would be in the hands of someone in Houston who needed it by the next day.”

But filling the immediate need wasn’t the end of it. Not by a long shot. After the immediate danger had passed, there were still plenty of people who needed help, and McCrocklin and her network were still in action.

“Five days after the initial flooding, we were taking supplies down and we ended up finding this neighborhood where no one had been yet,” McCrocklin said. “I mean, Houston had forgotten this neighborhood long before the flooding happened. So we created this pipeline of supplies and help into this neighborhood. The first day, we set up in this hot-as-hell strip mall parking lot and started handing out supplies.

“We were constantly finding more and more people who needed help, connecting them with the resources they needed, helping however we could,” McCrocklin continued. “We worked on situations with people with disabilities who were having problems with FEMA. We pulled together crews to wreck the sheetrock out of people’s houses where it had been destroyed. There was a lot of mold abatement work that needed to be done.

“I mean, it started with a boat. And then four weeks later, I am down there wearing a respirator pulling moldy sheetrock out of people’s houses!”

Rodriguez and Melissa Vivanco used the momentum and donated funds to create a new nonprofit called TxLDRS — Texas Leaders Recovery Squad — and McCrocklin is on the board of directors, Rodriguez said.

“It was because of her that we started this nonproft,” Rodriguez said. “Because she is the one who started this movement, we are able to keep on helping people. We have three houses we are working on right now, people who are still living in awful conditions and need help. It will be years before we are back to normal in Houston, and Karen has not left us. She is an angel sent from heaven. She’s my angel, for sure.”

Year-round activism

This wasn’t McCrocklin’s first go at disaster relief work. In August 2016, parts of Southwest Louisiana and Southeast Texas were struck by devastating floods, and McCrocklin knew she had to help. She and some friends raised about $6,000 in cash and supplies and delivered it all to those in need in the Baton Rouge area.

So when she saw the need in Houston, she said, “I thought, surely we can raise that much to help in Houston.”

But the disaster relief work helped her, McCrocklin said, as much as it helped those in Houston.

“I spent the first half of this year being so incredibly upset [over results of the 2016 election and Trump’s victory], just upset at a level that really wasn’t sustainable,” she said. “This chance to help in Houston changed my focus. I feel so much better now. I focus more now on what I can actually do, instead of sitting around fuming all the time. Being able to help has been a huge gift to me.”

But those who have known her longest and know her best are quick to point out that helping isn’t something new for McCrocklin.

Her partner, Marla Custard, pointed out that most people know nothing about many of the things McCrocklin does for others. “She goes to the Sonic on Industrial every day for her iced tea, and every day she talks to the homeless people who are regulars on that block. And regularly, she’ll come home and say something like, ‘I have to go buy $60 worth of de-wormer for this guy Marcus. He’s obsessed with taking care of the feral cats. He’s worried about them. It’s all he talks about. This is the best way for now that I can help him, by helping him help the cats. … I gotta get it right now while I know he’s still there.’”

Another story revolves around a woman with multiple sclerosis that McCrocklin met in an online lesbian writers’ group. The woman, Custard said, deals constantly with “a ton of life-threatening problems. She’s genuinely been about to die for about two years. She’s in the hospital, in ICU, about every two months. And she has no one.”

At least once a week or so, the woman calls McCrocklin “to cry and to talk,” Custard continued. “And Karen is always there for her.

Always. Sometimes, I listen on speaker phone when she calls while we are in the car. It’s brutal. And Karen has always been there for her, always steadfast.”

Custard also talked about a young woman who works the counter at a pharmacy chain store in their neighborhood. One day, Custard noticed that the young woman had a black eye, so she asked if someone had hurt her, if she was in danger and if she needed help. When the woman said yes, with tears in her eyes, Custard told her, ‘I’ll be back.” And she went home to tell McCrocklin what was going on.

“Karen dropped everything, jumped in the car and went over there. She talked to the young woman’s supervisor and got permission to go in the back office to talk to the girl. She spent several hours there with her, called some places, made some appointments. By the end of the afternoon, she had made a plan, and then she followed up a few days later,” Custard said. “Because of Karen, the young woman went to stay with a friend, moved out of her boyfriend’s place.

“My point with all the stories,” Custard said, “is that there really isn’t a week that goes by that Karen isn’t deeply, genuinely concerned about someone and how she can help them. She just doesn’t go around advertising it.”

Laura McFerrin has known McCrocklin since her college days, when she first saw her videoing one of the annual LifeWalk events. “She had a camera that I dreamed of having, and as I watched, I knew that she was someone I wanted to know.”

The two met in person when McFerrin won a scholarship from the Uncommon Legacy Foundation and McCrocklin was at the event where the scholarship was presented. Not long after, McFerrin said, the two worked together on the Outtakes LGBT film festival and the

Walt Whitman School for LGBT students.

“I always loved how she would walk in, take command and boss everyone around with these beautiful ideas, and they would do what she said,” McFerrin said. “She is always excited about something. She is the first person I called when I found out Trump was going to be president, because I knew that she would know what to do about it. In August, I was watching the news, seeing all the flooding in

Houston, and I knew I wanted to help. I heard that Karen was collecting supplies to take down there, so I went and bought a ton of bottled water and carried it over to her house. I got there, and all these people are already there, organizing and packing. And then all of a sudden Karen shows up with a boat and some canoes and life jackets and stuff. She says, ‘Pack that stuff up. We’re taking it to Houston.’

“While I was sitting around wondering what I could do to help, Karen was already busy doing it,” she said, adding that she has always been impressed with McCrocklin’s willingness to take a stand. “Before the election last year, when Trump was in Dallas for a rally, Karen got a wig and went to the rally. She put on that wig, and she looked just like any other Republican woman. And she went in that rally, and she started heckling Trump. She wasn’t afraid to do that. She does the things your parents tell you not to do, the things you wish you could do.”

McFerrin and McCrocklin started a video court reporting business, Benchmark Legal Media, together. McFerrin is now the sole owner, but she and her wife and children are still close with McCrocklin and Custard.

“I guess everyone who knows Karen has had a run-in with her at some point, because she’s loud and she is insistent. I’ve had the biggest fights you can imagine with Karen. But I love her. I always will. Because she is amazing.

“Everyone is constantly calling on her for favors, and she always says yes. To everyone.”

Dee Pennington has also known McCrocklin for many years, and over those years the two have worked together on many, many projects and organizations. McCrocklin is, Pennington said, “one of my most favorite heroes.”

“When I think of Karen McCrocklin, I immediately thing, ‘brilliantly intelligent, curiously creative and generously big-hearted,’” Pennington said this week. “Everything she does fits into one of those descriptions. On top of what she does for the LGBTQ community, I get to call her one of my dearest friends. And while we are almost always on the same side of stuff, we can still disagree and push each other’s buttons. Nonetheless, it will never keep us from being lifelong friends, and that’s because she puts the friendship above the politics and ego — and yes, we both have egos. That’s one of the things we disagree about — who’s ego is bigger!

“I should add to my list of descriptors ‘compassionately trustworthy, loving and sweet friend,” Pennington declared.

Besides being her personal friend, Pennington said McCrocklin is a huge friend to the LGBT community, describing her as one of the community’s “greatest inspirational leaders, doers, thinks, educators and fighters against injustice. Our community can never repay her or thank her enough for all she’s contributed to our progress, for all these things she brings to the effort of making the world a better place.

“Better yet,” Pennington said, “her friendship is how she makes my life a better place and me a better person.”

Even though she has just met McCrocklin herself, Rodriguez said her contributions and commitment to the community are obvious.

“Looking at everything she does for people, year-round, you can see that her empathy for people in general is truly deep. You don’t find many people like that.”

As for Custard, she is glad she did find McCrocklin.

“There’s a group of us that all have our ‘ranch names’ for when we go out to the ranch or go on trips. Mine is ‘Lucky Slim,’” Custard said.

“Karen’s ranch name is ‘Deets,’ after the character in Lonesome Dove who would go ahead of the posse to scope out and assess the situation, determine the needs and make the plans.

“Karen’s other nickname is ‘MacGyver,’” Custard continued. “That girl can make things happen like nobody else. She can make things happen in hours that would take others weeks to accomplish. She has the glorious combination of compassion, fire and brilliant, creative problem solving.

“She is my super hero.”