Happy Holidays! Merry Christmas! It all means the same thing: Time to go shopping for those special people on your list. Well, Dallas Voice has you covered — here is a curated list of the funky and fun, the useful and the useless, the fancy and the faux, all to make it easier to get through the holidays sane. Check out these two dozen items, and look on DallasVoice.com throughout the season for more ideas.

Ready to pounce

I can see into your future… or at least the future of that special person on your list. Consider this lovely jaguar atop a crystal ball from j. douglas.

$475. j. douglas furniture & interior design.

3301 Oak Lawn Ave. 214-522-8100. jdouglasdesign.com.

Art for art’s sake

Local artist Balmore Salazar creates unique pieces of art from scrap. He says, “I love what I do. It’s my passion, and each piece carries a part of my soul and thoughts in it. I transform unusable auto parts into unique pieces of art. Just tell me what you want and watch it come to life.” Sounds like a gift with meaning to us.

Prices vary. Available at Lula B’s Oak Cliff, 1982 Fort Worth Ave.

214-824-2185. And Lula B’s Design District, 1010 N. Riverfront Blvd.

214-749-1929. Lulabsdallas.com

Handmade art

Local artist Beverly Ann Moore handcrafts all her works; whether elaborately decorated note cards or garden amulets, each is unique. These traditional items include sacred wood beads, gem stones and found objects. Each design is one-of-a-kind and is inspired by the Japanese tradition of wabi sabi, the art of appreciating detail in found objects and honoring the beauty in every day.

$8 notecards; $20 amulets. North Haven Gardens, 7700 Northaven Road. 214-363-5316. NHG.com.

Hot piece o’ glass

We’re gay — we decorate. And we like color. (Rainbows — duh!) So a piece of Badash art glass from Outlines really fits the bill for anyone with a sense of style.

$118. Outlines Men’s Wear, 3906 Cedar Springs Road. 214-528-1955.

Form over function

A piece of art is always a great starting place for a gift list. But art that celebrates the male form? Well, that’s a bonus, especially for the people you probably know. This modern resin male statuette from Antique Gallery of Mesquite is a statement piece … and that statement is always welcome.

$175. Antique Gallery of Mesquite,

3330 N. Galloway Road, Mesquite.

972-220-7700.

Who’s a good boy? You are!

You’ve probably heard of CBD oil, or hemp oil, which is made from the same plants as weed, but has medicinal purposes for humans. Well, why not let your dog get into the act? Hemp Bombs CBD Oil for dogs is used to relieve stress, anxiety, chronic pain and other pet health issues. It’s a simple, tasty addition to your pets’ diets that will promote overall wellness.

DFW Holistic Health, 424 S. Main St., Grapevine. dfwholistic.com. 469-955-8218.

A trove of goodies

Still can’t decide what to get for that impossible person on your list? Well, Dulce Interior Consignment is a great place to trigger ideas because the lineup is so eclectic, like this orange leather and Otomi–embroidered jewel box. Or maybe a Riedel decanter. Or a vase. The options are endless. Jewel box is $60.

Dulce Interior Consignment, 2914 Oak Lawn Ave. 214-219-5656.

Milk in book form

Many gay folks may not have kids themselves, but they certainly find themselves surrounded by them at the holidays — who doesn’t love being the quirky gay uncle? So it’s nice to find a gift that’s appropriate for children but also unabashedly proud. So this illustrated book about gay rights pioneer Harvey Milk and the history of the rainbow flag, called Pride, is educational, but also colorful and fun.

$17.99. Available from Amazon.com and other booksellers.

How to top a top

Men’s headwear has been undergoing a renaissance since at least Pharrell made looking like Roy Rogers cool. But there are tons of styles of hats out there, from safaris to newsboys to pork pies to boaters. The varieties are endless, and Tenth Street Hats has all of them. We checked out a few fedoras, as well as a boater, and were impressed by the attention to detail, the luxury and the fit of each of them. Top that.

Gondola for $63. Kathmandu for $65. Legacy for $200. Dozens more available. TenthStreetHats.com.

Here’s to your health!

How to shop for the beauty-and-health-conscious giftee on your list? They probably have their own preferred cosmetics and work-out clothes, but what about a no-risk vitamin supplement that also has beautifying effects? Aethern is a shot-glass-sized drinkable supplement that you can take once a day (alone or in water or juice) for 28 days and the result is a glowing complexion, more radiance and increased hydration. Who wouldn’t want healthier skin with little effort?

$236/one-month supply. Aethern.com.

Travel in style

Let’s face it: Air travel isn’t the sophisticated adventure it once was — it’s more like WalMart in the sky. So even if you don’t fly first class, you can pretend you do with the First Class Travel Pack from Great Useful Stuff. The lightweight dopp kit comes with a blanket and eye mask (or you can keep the blanket inside for a cushy pillow). Classy.

$70. GreatUsefulStuff.com.

The gift you’re looking for

Everyone is always looking for a gift; everyone is also always looking for their keys. So why not combine them with these stylish key rings, designed by Le Corbusier. This design is also available in card case for $39 and cufflinks for $60. Collect them all.

$30. NUVO Dallas, 3311 Oak Lawn Ave., Suite 101. 214-522-6886. nuvodallas.com.

My precious

Local jeweler Joe Pacetti is a force in the Texas gay community as a philanthropist, but the items he produces through J. Pacetti Precious Jewels dazzle just as much. His selection of cufflinks will certainly stand out under the tree, whether archaeological revival links, Greek key bezel in 18k yellow gold, solid sterling silver oxidized replica Greek coins or Tiffany-inspired sterling.

Prices start at $300. Available at jpacetti.com.

214-521-0815.

Opposites attract

You could see a MagnaReady flannel shirt as the ultimate in lazy fashion — it seems to have buttons, but actually uses magnets to instantly close (and just as quickly open) your fashionable shirt. And you know what? Maybe it is lazy. But also super cool, and the shirts look and feel great, too.

From $64.95. MagnaReady.com.

A fetching gift for Fido

Get tired of hurling a ball for your best friend over and over? This Launch and Fetch Tennis Ball Launcher is interactive fun with a convenient, hands-free system (no slobber on your mitts!) that keeps your pet happy and exercised.

$19.98. Available at Pet Supplies Plus (multiple locations).

Bling for your Bichon

The holidays are a time of dressy parties, but why should Rover be left out of the fashion? Consider for your pet — or

pet-owning friend — a bling holiday bow tie for dogs from Doggie Den. It’s not only cute … well, yes, that’s the main reason.

$6–$10. Doggie Den Dallas,

6444 E. Mockingbird Lane. DeesDoggieDen.com.

214-823-1441.

A pouch for the pugnacious

A Fluffy Layers Zip Pouch is convenient wherever you go to keep money or other items you wanna take on the move, but why not sweeten the look for pet owners? These adorable and secure carrying cases are ideal for all sorts of on-the-go occasions.

$9.99. Available at Hollywood Feed stores (multiple locations) or at HollywoodFeed.com

Whiskers, SlumberCats!

No need to share your bed with your (or your partner’s) four-legged friend. The LUNA platform pet bed is an attractive, no-assembly-required way to give the dog or cat a place of their own to sleep. Available in mahogany, walnut and maple, in sized medium, small and extra-small.

From $455. Modern Paw Furniture. 817-789-5677. ModernPawFurniture.com.

Take them to the Cirque

A mysterious island ruled by goddesses. That’s the core around which the newest Cirque du Soleil show, Amaluna, creates its Tempest-like dazzling show, which opens in the Metroplex in January. Get tickets now for this always-amazing modern circus with a feminist slant.

Tickets starting at $45.

Lone Star Park at Grand Prairie, Jan. 23—Feb. 17.

www.cirquedusoleil.com/amaluna.

In memory of Stan Lee

With the passing of Marvel Comics icon Stan Lee, and the upcoming release of Aquaman, comic books are probably on the brain of your gay nerd friends. So why not something from one of Dallas’ two gay-owned comic book shops? There are tons of Marvel, DC and other books and collectibles out there, including this Batgirl figurine. You go, ‘Girl!

Zeus Comics and Collectibles, 1334 Inwood Road. 214-219-8697.

zeuscomics.com.

Red Pegasus, 319 N. Bishop Ave.

972-413-8716.

redpegasuscomics.com.

Blu-ray with balls

For the cinephile on your list, nothing beats a classic film, especially a restored or remastered classic, like Terry Gilliam’s sci-fi thinker 12 Monkeys or gay director Terence Davies’ coming of age drama Distant Voices, Still Lives, both now on Blu-ray in new 4K restoration editions from Arrow Video.

Available at Amazon.com

Sweets for your sweetie

Nothing says “I love you” quite so much as candy, and when it’s custom-made, local-produced boxes from North Texas’ Yelibelly Chocolates, it must be true love. Boxes can be customized to include chocolate covered Oreos, turtles and bonbons.

Three-tier boxes are $30–$38; four-tier boxes are $40–$48. Yellibelly.com.

Now you’re cookin’

Although the Hungry Fan thermal bag was designed for tailgating (a popular pastime in Texas, for sure), it’s more than just an insulated way to keep food warm — it actually can slow-cook chili, BBQ and casseroles without batteries or a plug. It even comes with a recipe to get your gift recipient started!

$39.99 at HungryFan.com or Amazon.com.

Which craft?

Ever wanted to learn a new skill but didn’t know where to start? Blueprint boxes are the ideal solution for you or your giftee. The content library is tied to NBC Universal’s new on-demand streaming lifestyle service, with more than 3,000 hours of instruction. Crafting boxes are offered in many forms, from knitting to cake decorating to quilting and watercolors, so there’s a skill set out there to be explored.

From $85. MyBlueprint.com.

Candy is dandy but liquor is more woke

At 38 proof, Candy’s all-natural infusion of white chocolate, fresh peppermint, real dairy cream, premium vodka and Caribbean rum is perfectly blended to enjoy chilled over ice or in your morning coffee. Best of all, the product is made by women, for women (though men are welcome to drink as well).

$17.99. Available at Sigel’s (multiple locations) or sigels.com.

Hot and cool

With a chill in the air, this is the perfect time to make a gift of wonderful hot teas. But in addition to tasting terrific, the items from Flower Pot Tea are beautifully packaged and delightful to look at — the bulbs of tea actually unfold in the pot into a blooming flower!

(And you can get your giftee a clear glass pot to go along with it!)

Teas from $8.99. Accessories also available. FlowerPotTea.com.