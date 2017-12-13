OK, to everyone who works in a restaurant or club or similar establishment in the Jacksonville, Fla., watch for this guy: Preacher Adam Fannin of the Stedfast Baptist Church in Jacksonville. He gets the Idiot Homophobe of the Day Award.

Watch this video that he and his church proudly posted on YouTube on Monday and you’ll see what I mean. He don’t want no “flaming foo-foo” waiting on him at the restaurant!

So, if you are a flaming foo-foo, a not-so-flaming foo-foo or if you just happen to know and like and/or love a flaming foo-foo, or any kind of foo-foo for that matter, refuse to wait on Preach Jackass. Or if you aren’t in the position to refuse to wait on him, try to drip a little foo on him in some way, shape or form — then make sure he knows it.