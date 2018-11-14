Every few months, Charlie McDonald produced a chill party specifically for the bear community called Honey Pot. Well, for this week’s edition, which will be at the Round-Up Saloon from 3–7 p.m. Sunday, there is no cover — just a way of giving thanks back to the community that has supported Honey Pot, McDonald says.

Music will be provided by Honey Pot veteran Joseph Veazie, pictured, a local musician who is just back from touring with Gym Class Heroes. This is an excellent chance to catch him in an intimate venue.

See you at the Round-Up Sunday!