The Houston GLBT Community Center has announced an extension of the deadline for the John Lawrence and Tyrone Garner Scholarship Fund. The new deadline is Friday, June 11. For 2010, the Center has also opened the application process to all gay, lesbian, bisexual,and transgender students pursuing higher education in Texas, not just high school seniors.

The Center established the John Lawrence and Tyrone Garner Scholarship Fund of the Houston GLBT Community Center in honor of the two Houston men who were co-petitioners in the landmark Lawrence v. Texas case, which overturned anti-gay sodomy laws in the U.S.

The scholarship will be awarded to a gay, lesbian, bisexual, or transgender student attending or planning to attend an accredited institution of higher learning who has

demonstrated a commitment to public service; demonstrated leadership in the fight for equality for GLBT people; engaged in significant extra-curricular activities; a record of service in community organizations; and a demonstrated financial need. The recipient will be selected by a committee.

Details and the application are available on the Center website.

The Center will present the first John Lawrence and Tyrone Garner Scholarship at its annual Pride month event commemorating the 2003 Supreme Court decision in the case. The Lawrence v. Texas Commemoration will be at the Center on Thursday, June 24, at 7 p.m.yandex тиц