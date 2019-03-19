As we continue to struggle through the decidedly anti-LGBT Trump administration, LGBTQ Nation reports today (Tuesday, March 19), that presidential candidates in the 2020 Democratic primary will appear at a debate, hosted by the Human Rights Campaign, focused specifically on LGBT issues. The forum is set for Oct. 11, which is National Coming Out Day.

According to the article by Alex Bollinger, HRC representatives have not yet said how the debate will be formatted or who will moderate. HRC hosted Visible Vote ’08 in 2007 and a Democratic primary forum in 2004, but not in 2016.

Candidates will have to get at least 1 percent support in three different national polls, and will have to have more than 65,000 donors from 20 different states to qualify for the forum. Those are the same requirements for participating in other primary debates.