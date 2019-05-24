In celebration of National LGBT Pride Month in June, IKEA U.S. this week announced a partnership with the Human Rights Campaign Foundation, the educational branch of Human Rights Campaign. Beginning June 1, IKEA I.S. will offer new, limited-edition KVANTING shopping bag, with 100 percent of profits from sales of the rainbow-colored bag going to HRCF programs supporting LGBT children, youth and families.

All IKEA U.S. stores will also be flying the rainbow Pride flag on June 1.

The large, colorful bags will only be available in IKEA stores for $3.99, and only for a limited time, while supplies last.

Rafael Fantauzzi, IKEA U.S.’s diversity and inclusion manager, said that the company is “excited to partner” with HRCF for Pride Month, adding, “At IKEA, our culture is centered on the value of togetherness. We believe equality is a fundamental human right and that all homes are created equal.

“We know everyone deserves a home you absolutely love and a workplace where you can be yourself,” Fantauzzi continued.

Ellen Kahn, director of HRCF’s Children, Youth and Families Program, said her organization is thrilled to partner with IKEA in this effort that will “drive some of our most important work, improving equity and inclusion for LGBTQ youth in schools and sports, in child welfare organizations and beyond. It has never been more important to commit to doing more to protect, affirm and uplift LGBTQ youth, who are at increased risk of bullying, homelessness and violence compared to their non-LGBTQ peers.”

Kahn added, “We are deeply grateful to the team at IKEA U.S. for their generous commitment to LGBTQ children, youth and families, and we thank them for partnering” with HRCF.

Ikea was on the Forbes “Best Employers for Diversity” list this year and for the fourth year in a row earned 100 percent on HRCF’s Annual Scorecard on LGBT Workplace Equality.

Find the IKEA location nearest you here and get in there quickly to get your rainbow bag!