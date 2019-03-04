Our office is just about a block-and-a-half, two blocks away from the Anatole Hotel here in Dallas, so when I headed out today to attend the Planned Parenthood’s 2019 Awards Luncheon at the Anatole, I decided I would just walk (rather than pay the outrageous parking fee at the hotel). I was on my way back when I saw this fountain, located in front of the Best Western hotel there on Market Center Boulevard. I had to take a photo, of course, and I thought I’d share it here to remind everyone that it really is cold outside today, and it will be cold for the next couple of days. So make sure to bundle up when you head outside — and make sure to bring your pets inside out of the cold! (Photo by me.)

— Tammye Nash