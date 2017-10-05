Tomorrow, Dallas Voice will run an interview with RuPaul’s Drag Race finalist Kim Chi, but until then, we’re all on tenterhooks wondering if Dallas drag goddess Asia T. O’Hara will be one of the contestant on the next season of the show (scheduled to begin airing next spring, again on VH1).

Earlier this week, a Drag Race fan wiki page announced what purported to be the entire cast of the next season, which included O’Hara, a wildly successful queen and former Miss Gay USofA and Miss Gay America. But the press page for Logo, VH1 and the NewNowNext news page make no mention of it. Even the wiki fan page has a disclaimer that the information may not be correct.

So what’s the story? Of course, contestants are sworn to secrecy until the networks release them, so we’ll just have to wait. Just don’t be surprised in the coming months to hear a familiar name among the lineup.