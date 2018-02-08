If Suicide Squad still leaves a bad taste in your mouth, you can try a palate cleaner this summer when Jared Leto — Oscar winner for Dallas Buyers Club, new Joker — takes to the concert stages of North America again as frontman for the rock group Thirty Seconds to Mars. The Monolith Tour will enter Starplex on July 11 in support of the band’s new album, which is due to drop on April 6. Leto announced the tour on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. And if you’ve never seen the band in concert… well, check out the pic above from a 2014 concert to see what you’ve been missing.

Tickets go on sale to the general public next Friday at 10 a.m. (click here), and you can preorder the album here.

— Arnold Wayne Jones