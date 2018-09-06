The board of directors of the Dallas Tavern Guild announced today (Thursday, Sept. 6), shortly after 4 p.m. that they have hired Jaron Turnbow as the next executive director of Dallas Pride.

Turnbow, who was already on the Dallas Pride steering committee, will step into the role following the retirement of Michael Doughman, who has been executive director of the Tavern Guild and Dallas Pride for the last 18 years. Doughman announced his plans to retire and move to Puerto Vallarta earlier this year.

Adam Lynn, treasurer for the Tavern Guild board, said in an email, “We feel confident Jaron has the skills and the capabilities to pick up the ball and carry Dallas Pride to the next level.”

Watch for more information in next week’s special Pride 2018 issue of Dallas Voice.

— Tammye Nash