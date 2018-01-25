Lifestyle and wellness expert Jason Rosell wants you too look your best … but he knows not everyone has the time and money to devote to personal trainers, nutritionist-prepared meals and organic ingredients. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t ways to lose weight, burn fat and stay generally healthy.

Rosell, known for combining choreographed routines paired with original songs, is author of The Yummy Healthy Recipes E-Book, has spend a career working out simple but effective ways to live right without yo-yo dieting and depriving yourself of fun (at least not too much).

“My mantra, which I and my client’s tell ourselves daily, is: ‘Never hungry, never full.’ That means always eat when hungry, and never eat too much to the point where you are [stuffed]. This way, you will always be in fat-burning mode, 24-7,” he says.

We asked Rosell to prepare some easy tips for staying fit for our Body Issue, out tomorrow. Here is his advice.

5 tips for cutting down on and burning calories without even trying

Wash you car by hand at a fast pace —doing so you will burn calories and keep your metabolism high.

Limit your alcohol consumption —you are better off eating an extra piece pie than consuming numerous cocktails; excess alcohol will get you overweight a lot quicker.

Drink two tall glasses of water right before your meals — you will eat less, and still be able to enjoy the meal.

Eat mashed cauliflower instead of mashed potatoes. Cauliflower has 75 percent fewer calories and carbs than what is found in a potato and taste equally amazing.

If you know you are going to eat that big piece of cake, double up on the salad, and eat less of the rest. You will be glad you did.

5 caliente ways lose fat naturally and quickly

Drink warm grapefruit water (squeeze a grapefruitand collect its juice in a mug; pour warm waterover and drink). This is a great way to kick start your metabolism and burn fat first this in the morning.

Eat breakfast within 30 minutes of waking up. This will get your natural metabolism working and causing you to burn more fat during the day by not skipping breakfast.

Workout. Duh! Body weight workouts are the fastest way to drop pounds of fat and get help you turn your fat into muscle.) Try my 12 minute workout videos available my website on CalienteBody.com.

Drink one gallon of water daily. Keeping your body hydrated will help you get rid of fat and also keep you full and less hungry.

Eat a small snack between your breakfast, lunch and dinner. Depending on your goals, Try to eat a 100-to-200-calorie snack between meals so when you eat your big meal, you eat smaller quantities and burn more fat.

— Arnold Wayne Jones

Check out Rosell’s latest book YummyHealthyRecipes.com containing more than 40 quick smoothies, snacks and desserts that can be made in five minutes or less with no cooking required. CalienteFitness.net.