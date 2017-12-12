Jasper Lightsey, who as “Miss Wanda” performed in shows at JR’s Bar & Grill for 22 years, has responded via Facebook video to a video of singer and reality show star Tamar Braxton, posted earlier today on Facebook, in which Braxton said she was turned away from the popular Cedar Springs nightclub because of the way she was dressed. Braxton said she was told she couldn’t enter the club because she was “dressed like a gangster,” and ended with the claim that JR’s has a “zero tolerance policy for black people.”

Lightsey, however, suggests Braxton could have handled the encounter better. Here’s his take :