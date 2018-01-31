She’s been campaigning for months, but Jessica Gonzalez officially kicks off her campaign for a seat in the Texas House of Representatives this afternoon (Wednesday, Jan. 30).

Gonzalez, who was featured in this week’s Dallas Voice, is challenging Rep. Roberto Alonzo, who has been a member of the House of Representatives since 1993, in the Democratic primary.

The kickoff event will be held from 5:45-7:45 p.m. at 500 E. 5th St. in Oak Cliff, which faces Lake Cliff Park. Expected to attend are several city council members including Omar Narvaez, Adam Medrano and Scott Griggs, who are supporting her campaign.

Since there is no candidates from any other party nor any independent candidates, whomever wins the Democratic Primary will serve in the Legislature in the 2019 session. Early voting begins on Feb. 20 and the primary election is March 6.

— David Taffet