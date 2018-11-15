Deputies with the Travis County Sheriff’s Office have arrested former Dallas resident John Wright Martin, who is wanted on four felony warrants in Collin County on charges of theft and forgery related to funds embezzled from his former employer, Kristy Pitchford of Frisco, owner of Nerdvana restaurant. Kristy Pitchford is married to Randy Pitchford, owner of Frisco-based Gearbox Software.

Warrants were issued for Martin on Aug. 28 after he failed to appear in court to stand trial on charges of property theft between $30,000 and $150,000 and forgery of a financial instrument and two different charges of property theft over $300,000.

Travis County SO records available online indicate that Wright was arrested on two “out of county”misdemeanor warrants and five “out of county” felony warrants. Those records also seem to indicate that Martin may face a new charge, out of Travis County, of theft of property equal to or greater than $30,ooo but less than $150,ooo, with a “new warrant — Class B or above” issued. Dallas Voice has contacted the Travis County SO for clarification and will update this post as soon as more information is available.

— Tammye Nash