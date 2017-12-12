Former prosecutor Doug Jones appears to have won the special election to replace Jeff Session as U.S. senator from Alabama, defeating anti-LGBT former state Supreme Court Chief Justice — and accused pedophile — Roy Moore by a razor-thin margin.

By 9:33 p.m., both the Associated Press and the New York Times had called the race for Jones.

“About 1.2 million votes have been counted already. Mr. Jones leads in that count by 0.8 points,” the Times wrote in its live election coverage. “We think about 68,000 votes remain to be counted. We think Mr. Jones leads in that vote by about 15.6 points.”

Although Republican leaders in Congress and the National Republican Party had pulled away from Moore when the Washington Post first published reports that Moore had allegedly dated and had sexual contact with teenage girls, one as young as 14, when he was a county prosecutor in his 30s, in the final days before the election Donald Trump came out full force in favor of Moore, calling on Alabamans to elect him to give the GOP a stronger majority in the Senate to allow him to enact more of his right-wing agenda. Following Trump’s lead, the national GOP re-initiated its support of and donations to Moore and his campaign.

Jones’ win continues the Democratic momentum evidenced on Nov. 7.