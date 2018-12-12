Former San Antonio Mayor Julian Castro announced he has set up a presidential exploratory committee.He served as Secretary of Housing and Urban Development under President Barack Obama. He said he’ll make an announcement on Jan. 12 about whether he’ll actually run.

Castro wrote on twitter:

As a kid growing up on the west side of San Antonio, I never thought that I’d one day be making this announcement: www.julianforthefuture.com I’m exploring a candidacy for President of the United States in 2020 to renew the promise of this country for all.

He posted this video on YouTube:

— David Taffet