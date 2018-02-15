Gus Kenworthy posted a pic of himself and Adam Rippon on Instagram. Both American athletes refused to meet with Vice President Mike Pence who accompanied the team to the opening ceremony.

Kenworthy wrote:

The #OpeningCeremony is a wrap and the 2018 Winter Olympic Gaymes are officially under way! I feel incredibly honored to be here in Korea competing for the US and I’m so proud to be representing the LGBTQ community alongside this amazing guy! Eat your heart out, Pence. #TeamUSA #TeamUSGay

The response on his Instagram came mostly from haters. Here are a few including one from a clueless anti-gay detractor who wants to know, “What has Vice President Pence done to you?

cicisanjulian What a shame you are not representing the USA and your team, like OTHER gay/lesbian athletes before you. Grow up.

deanfv88 You sad, petulant child…

eddiemusick @pointless.lgbt.comicsspare us the drama please…