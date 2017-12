A few weeks ago, we wrote about the music tours you’d want to put on your calendar in 2018. Well, a new one has come up to add to the list. Kesha and Macklemore are teaming up for their co-headlining tour. She, of course, was the indulgent diva who went serious with her latest album, gaining critical cred, and he’s the popular rapper whose “One Love” made him a hero of the LGBT community. The tour comes to Starplex on June 20.

— Arnold Wayne Jones