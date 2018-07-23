We all know Pride in Texas is too big to be confined to one month. And so it continues in August down in Austin.

The Kimpton Hotel Van Zandt hosts an official Austin Pride drag brunch — “Don’t Be A Drag, Just Be A Queen” — on Sunday, Aug. 12, benefitting The Trevor Project and featuring Ginger Minj of RuPaul’s Drag Race fame as the drag queen host and music by DJ Jen Dm of Hi Fashion, along with performances by Kelly Kline, Ka’aliyah McKim Diamond and Jorgeous.

The brunch, featuring food by Executive Chef Stephen Bonin from the hotel’s restaurant, Geraldine’s, will include a QUEEN glitter donut rainbow wall, pancake skewers, mini pork belly BLTs, popsicle mimosas, a bloody mary bar and more.

Lauren Bucherie, director of music and brand activations for Kimpton’s, said that the drag brunch is part of the Kimpton Off The Record series, and each of the series’ events is “one of a kind and rooted in social good. … We couldn’t be more thrilled to ring in Austin Pride with the Trevor Project.”

Muneer Panjwani, head of corporate development for The Trevor Project, noted that Kimpton is the organization’s premier national hotel partner. He said, “Each year Kimpton demonstrates its commitment to The Trevor Project by growing our partnership in unique and exciting ways, while also ensuring programs like the Kimpton Off the Record event series continue to support our life-saving services.”

The Trevor Project provides free and confidential crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to LGBTQ young people and is the leading national non-profit organization aimed at preventing suicide among the LGBTQ youth community.

Organizers said that Austin Pride is now the largest annual LGBTQ advocacy event in Central Texas and in 2016 beat out both SXSW and Austin City Limits as the largest single-day event based on attendance.

Ginger Minj is a drag performer, actor and singer known as the “Glamour Toad” for her unique personality. Ginger was voted “Miss Gay United States 2013” and “Miss National Comedy Queen 2012, ” She was third runner-up on Season 7 of RuPaul’s Drag Race and also appeared on Drag Race All-Stars 2.

DJ Jen Dm is also a vocalist and performer based in Los Angeles who focuses on LGBTQ events. She is currently the resident DJ for a variety of events in LA and has also DJ’d for a series of Pride festivals.

Kelly Kline is “The Wonder Woman of Drag” in Austin and was named “Miss Austin Pride 2018.” As a transgender drag queen, entertainer, actress and professional makeup artist, she became Austin’s first LGBTQ commissioner appointed by the city.

Ka’aliyah McKim Diamond is known for her affiliation with Miss Gay USofA and was crowned Miss Gay USofA at Large 2015 as well as Miss Gay USofA Newcomer 2012.

Jorgeous is an entertainer from San Antonio who was recently named Miss Diva Of The South 2018.”

The drag brunch is open to the public . General admission tickets are $50. A limited number of VIP including a cabana and suite reservation are available on Sunday for $1,000.

Buy tickets online here.

Go here for more information on Kimpton Hotel Van Zandt.