Lambda Weekly — hosted by Patti Fink, Lerone Landis and Dallas Voice’s own David Taffet each Sunday on 89.3 KNON FM right here in Dallas — has been named one of the top 20 LGBT podcasts by Feedspot.com.

The rankings are determined based on Google reputation and Google search ranking, influence and popularity of Facebook, Twitter and other social media sites, quality and consistency and “Feedspot’s editorial team and expert review.”

Lambda Weekly, the longest-running LGBT radio show in the world, ranked No. 16 on the list. The program has 351 fans on Facebook and 407 followers on Twitter, and has been posting “about four posts per month” since Sept. 2009 at LambdaWeekly.com/downloads.

Lambda Weekly has been broadcast live each Sunday on KNON since 1983 except for one year during that period when it ran on Wednesday morning drive time. It was one of the first radio shows in the country providing news, information and interviews of interest to the gay and lesbian community. Guests include political figures, authors, filmmakers and people of interest from throughout the LGBT community.

— Tammye Nash