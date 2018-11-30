Lark on the Park, the American cuisine restaurant that opened in 2013, will close this Sunday, according to restaurteur Shannon Wynne. “With the changing climate in chef driven concepts, Keith [Schlabs], Larry [Richardson] and I have decided to take a pause [and] to work on a new idea for this location,” he said in a release. “With the maturing of the downtown residential population, we need to afford a more comfortable and approachable product that better serves the neighborhood.”

I had issues with the restaurant when it opened, although on subsequent visits in recent years, I have a better experience.

Sunday will be the final day to help them deplete inventory.