Early voting in municipal elections ends today, Tuesday, June 4. In Dallas, there are four city council races to decide as well as mayor.

Councilman Scott Griggs faces state Rep. Eric Johnson. Both are Democrats with good records on LGBT issues. Both Stonewall Democrats and Dallas Gay and Lesbian Alliance PAc have endorsed Griggs.

The four council races are:

District 4: Incumbent Carolyn King Arnold faces Dawn Blair.

District 7: Adam Bazaldua and Tiffanni Young. Stonewall Democrats recommends Bazaldua.

District 9: Erin Moore and Paula Blackmon. Stonewall and DGLA both recommend Moore.

District 14: Incumbent Councilman Philip Kingston and David Blewett. Stonewall and DGLA recommend Kingston. Take Back Oak Lawn issued a warning against Blewett not only for his disregard for the LGBT community, but his putting developers over interests of the neighborhoods.

If you do not early vote, you may still vote on Saturday, June 8, at your precinct polling place.

— David Taffet