The summer movie season begins earlier and earlier each year. (The top-grossing action film of 2018? Black Panther, released in February.) But for prestige, the fall movie season still rules. (Of the last 10 films to win the best picture Oscar, only one — The Hurt Locker — wasn’t released between October and December.) But because of the holidays, its also a time for family-friendly films, comedies, actioners and Halloween thrillers … basically, the kitchen sink. So, if you’re planning ahead, you might wanna take a look at our list of the most promising upcoming releases.

This list is by no means exhaustive, but rather curated to provide a guide to those of LGBT interest — queer actors and creators, queer content and fave themes and stars — as well as potentially big cultural releases many will be talking about. (All release dates are subject to change.)

SEPTEMBER

7

The Nun. A horror that’s part of the Conjuring franchise about demonic possession.

14

The Predator. Trevante Rhodes stars his first major role since Moonlight, in this continuation of the action classic.

Hal. Documentary about filmmaker Hal Ashby (Harold & Maude, Coming Home).

A Simple Favor. Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively in a comic thriller.

White Boy Rick. True story of a father and son who turn informant during the height of the drug wars. Stars Matthew McConaughey.

21

Lizzie. Speculative lesbian biopic about the Bordens of Fall River, Mass., with queer faves Kristen Stewart and Chloe Sevigny as Lizzie.

The Children Act. The decision by a family court judge (Emma Thompson) about a minor’s medical fate stirs unfamiliar emotions and unforeseen consequences.

Colette. The 19th century French writer known for challenging gender norms gets a biopic, with Kiera Knighley in the title role.

Love, Gilda. Biopic of beloved comedian Gilda Radner, who died young.

28

Bad Reputation. Biopic of sexually fluid rocker Joan Jett; it debuted this past summer at the Oak Cliff Film Festival.

The Old Man & The Gun. Robert Redford is said to be retiring with this film, directed by North Texan David Lowery.

OCTOBER

5

A Star is Born. One of the most anticipated films of the fall is this nth remake of the classic Hollywood tale, with the feature film debut of newcomer Stephani Germanotta aka Lady Gaga. Bradley Cooper co-stars and directs.

Studio 54. The debauchery of the disco destination comes to life.

Venom. Tom Hardy in the latest Marvel adaptation.

12

First Man. La La Land director Damien Chazell reunites with star Ryan Gosling for this story of pioneering astronaut Neil Armstrong.

Beautiful Boy. Based on a true story of addiction and survival, with Academy Award nominees Steve Carell and Timothy Chalamet (Call Me By Your Name) as father and son.

The Happy Prince. Rupert Everett directs this biopic of famed fop Oscar Wilde.

19

Mowgli. Follow-up to Oscar-winning The Jungle Book.

Serenity. Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway reunite for a thriller about murder and revenge.

The Hate U Give. A 16-year-old privileged African-American girl is torn between cultures when she witnesses a policeman shoot her black friend.

Can You Ever Forgive Me? Melissa McCarthy stars in this drama about a woman whose forgeries of celebrity letters made her a fortune.

NOVEMBER

2

Bohemian Rhapsody. The life of Freddie Mercury (Rami Malek) and the rock band Queen.

Boy Erased. Based on an actual memoir of gay conversion therapy, this anticipated featured film stars Russell Crowe, Nicole Kidman and Joel Edgerton, who also directs.

Nutcracker and the Four Realms. A colorful adaptation of the fairy tale set to the strains of Tchaikovsky.

Suspiria. Remake of the Dario Argento horror classic from director Luca Guadagnino (Call Me By Your Name).

9

The Girl in the Spider’s Web. Queer hacker Lisbeth Salander continues to fight for justice in a sequel based on the late Stig Larsson’s Millennium series of thrillers (though this was written by David Lagercrantz following Larsson’s death).

The Front Runner. Hugh Jackman as Gary Hart, the presumptive Democratic nominee for president in 1988 whose campaign was derailed by scandal … and changed forever how we cover politics.

16

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. More adventures from JK. Rowling’s universe of magic.

Widows. Director Steve McQueen (12 Years a Slave, Shame) and writer Gillian Flynn (Gone Girl) team up for this thriller about several women (led by Viola Davis) who share only the debts left behind by their late husbands’ criminal activities.

Thanksgiving

Creed II. Michael B. Jordan (Black Panther) returns as the boxer trained by Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone), this time up against the son of Drago.

Green Book. Named after a real thing — The Negro Motorist Green-Book, which advised black travelers where it was safe to eat, sleep and visit in the American South during Jim Crow — this film stars Oscar winner Mahershala Ali as a black classical pianist chauffeured (by Viggo Mortensen) on a tour where he is welcomed in concert halls but shunned on streets. Directed, incredibly, by Peter Farrelly.

Ralph Breaks the Internet. Follow-up to the animated hit Wreck-It Ralph.

Robin Hood. Taron Egerton stars in this retelling of the folk classic.

The Favourite. Rule-breaking director Yorgos Lanthimos (The Lobster, The Killing of a Sacred Deer) takes on English history with this story of woman exercising power in the 18th century. Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz star.

DECEMBER

7

Mary Queen of Scots. Recent Oscar rivals Margot Robbie (I Tonya) and Saorise Ronan (Lady Bird) star in this true-life battle royal over control of the British Isles.

This One’s for the Ladies. A hit at SXSW, this film tracks the world of black male (and even one female) exotic dancers. Highly explicit and tons of fun.

14

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Animated exploration of Spider-Man where a black kid from Brooklyn becomes a variation of Spider-Man.

21

Aquaman. Jason Momoa in his standalone DC Comics flick about the ruler of the seas.

Welcome to Marwen. Steve Carell stars in Robert Zemeckis’ fictionalized version based on a documentary about a man recovering from a hate crime.

Christmas Day

Mary Poppins Returns. Lin-Manuel Miranda stars opposite Emily Blunt in this sequel to the 50-plus-year-old Disney hit of the nanny with magical powers.

On the Basis of Sex. Felicity Jones (The Theory of Everything, Rogue One) plays a young Ruth Bader Ginsburg in this biopic of the Supreme Court jurist’s early life as a lawyer.