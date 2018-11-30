A Latina lesbian couple donated the 72 foot tree that stands in the middle of Rockefeller Center this year. The couple has been married six years, according to the New York Times.

Shirley Figueroa said grew up in the Bronx where there were no trees on her street. Two years ago, she and her wife, Lissette Gutierrez, moved about 30 minutes upstate.

They were asked to donate the tree, becoming the first same-sex couple and the first Latinas whose tree stood in the middle of Rockefeller Center for the holidays.

After Christmas, when the tree is taken down, it will be sawed into lumber that will be donated to Habitat for Humanity.

— David Taffet