I’m savvy enough that I know a cheesy marketing gimmick when I see one. But I also kinda like them. So, when I got this tool sent to me, my first reaction was, “Hmmmmm.” My second reaction was, “Let’s do it!”

Idris Elba, one of the sexiest actors right now, stars with Kate Winslet in the new film The Mountain Between Us, opening Friday. To promote the film, the studio created this link where you can place yourself in the gentle arms of Idris (in other words, you get to kick Kate to the curb). So I went ahead and did it, and I’ll tell you, I already feel protected and secure.

You can do it, too — just click the link here, and upload your own photo. Just know: Idris is mine.