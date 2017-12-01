Log Cabin Republicans have come in for their share of criticism over the last few years, as they have continued to support the GOP, even as the party has swung so widely to the ultra-conservative-rabidly-anti-LGBT right under the so-called leadership of Donald Trump and Mike Pence.

But today Log Cabin wins back some credibility with a new ad they’ve released regarding pedophile Roy Moore’s campaign to replace Jeff Sessions as a U.S. senator from Alabama.

I know; I know. It starts out looking like the same-old same-old. Stay with it. Promise: It ends well.