Local artists, musicians and entertainers are holding a four-hour event Friday, Dec. 14, 7-11 p.m. at Stemm Studios, 1499 Regal Row, Ste. 505, to raise funds for those impacted by the recent devastating wildfires in California. The event will include a silent auction, a DJ, live music and, as a special guest, local comedian Dan Danzy, one of the finalists for the Funniest Comic in Texas competition.

There will be no cover charge for the BYOB event, and 100 percent of the proceeds go directly to the California Community Foundation Wildfire Relief.

Music will be provided by DJ Joel Buchanan with the Movement Music Club, Space Coyote, Ryan Thomas Becker and Endless Caverns.

Participating artists include Adam Palmer, Andy Morris, Brent Frishman, Caterina ‘Rina’ Provost-Smith, Chris Thompson, Elijah Nelms, Evan Henry, Jen Teague, John Mooney – Keisha Smith – Kris Swenson – Logan Kees – Loretta Gonzalez , Cody McPhail, Marissa Sanchez, Ryan Nguyen and Sierra Barnes.

For more information visit the event’s Facebook page @ californiadreamin2018.