Longtime Dallas LGBT community activist Paul Horton Rodgers died unexpectedly in Dallas on Sept. 11, 2018, at the age of 70 years. He is survived by his loving husband, Bernard M.”Bob” Stoller of Dallas, and his stepdaughter, Michelle J. Stoller of Richardson, as well as his brother and sister-in-law, Jon D. Rodgers and wife Betty, of Edmund, Okla., and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

In accord with Paul’s wishes, there will be no funeral service. A celebration of his life will be held in late October.

Dallas Voice will publish a more complete obituary and celebration of life details at a later date.