Longtime Dallas LGBT community activist Paul Horton Rodgers died unexpectedly in Dallas on Sept. 11, 2018, at the age of 70 years. He is survived by his loving husband, Bernard M.”Bob” Stoller of Dallas, and his stepdaughter, Michelle J. Stoller of Richardson, as well as his brother and sister-in-law, Jon D. Rodgers and wife Betty, of Edmund, Okla., and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
In accord with Paul’s wishes, there will be no funeral service. A celebration of his life will be held in late October.
Dallas Voice will publish a more complete obituary and celebration of life details at a later date.
Paul was a wonderful human being; one of the finest people I’ve ever known. Decent, civilized, considerate, thoughtful and patient. I remember he got peeved with me once and prefaced his remarks with “Let me be upfront….” I immediately braced for a dressing-down but Paul’s version of being “upfront” was what I would call “firm civility.” I remember a meeting we scheduled with then State Representative Steve Wolens on behalf of the LGPC to discuss Wolens’ walking out on a legislative committee meeting in the previous session right before a vote on whether to include repeal of 21.06 from the penal code. We played a good-cop/bad-cop routine since I tend to get frothy. Rep. Wolens, as is characteristic of the man, bald-faced lied. In fact he threw a tantrum about how deeply offended and hurt he was that anyone would think that he would cravenly ‘walk’ a vote – he was Torch of Conscience Award winner after all. Paul calmly and carefully explained that the legislative record showed otherwise and his walk was actually witnessed. A now hysterical Wolens, assuming that no lobbyist would ever call him out, screamed that he would get Diane Hardy Garia of the Lesbian/Gay Lobby of Texas on the phone to “confirm” his story. To her everlasting credit, Diane did nothing of the sort – she told him that he walked out of the committee hearing seconds before the vote, that there were multiple witnesses, and the legislative record “….which I have right in front of me shows you present but not voting.” At that moment, Wolens suddenly remembered that he had had another important committee hearing to attend right before the vote….. After the call, a now cowed Wolens explained to us that 21.06 wasn’t a “real issue” but only “symbolic.” That’s when Paul was at his best: you see, calling a law that criminalizes gay people “symbolic” is incredibly offensive, especially from a craven, self-serving little nitwit like Steve Wolens “representing” a big gay constituency in North Oak cliff. I was completely speechless with rage, but Paul was capable of being “upfront.” Smooth-as-silk, Paul explained cogently and civilly why it wasn’t ‘symbolic’, why Wolens had betrayed his LGBT constituents, why the LGPC was so concerned about his conduct, and why Wolens was a craven, self-serving little nitwit without actually saying that. Paul explained that the LG-TX’s legislative agenda was going to be hate crimes legislation and that Wolens could make up for his spinelessness by taking a leadership role on that. He agreed to do that and the rest is history. I wanted to share that story because Paul Rodgers’ was one of those men whose contribution isn’t always recognized – under the radar so-to-speak – but was really enormous. He was a man of absolute integrity in all things and in every area of his life and work. Would that our political life have more men like Paul Rodgers.
Thank you, Gary for your kind words. Paul never sought recognition for his work for equality and respect for each of us, nor for his work for many social justice and environmental. He just tried to do what needed to be done, and he made a difference in the lives of each of us.