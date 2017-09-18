We have tons of photos from both the Festival in Reverchon Park on Saturday and from the Alan Ross Texas Freedom Parade on Sunday, not to mention FOUR — count them, FOUR — videos from the weekend’s events coming to DallasVoice.com over the course of this week. This is just the first of the photo galleries we will be posting, so keep checking back all week for more.

These photos come to us courtesy of Cody Krummel. Thanks Cody. Great shots!