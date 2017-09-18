We have tons of photos from both the Festival in Reverchon Park on Saturday and from the Alan Ross Texas Freedom Parade on Sunday, not to mention FOUR — count them, FOUR — videos from the weekend’s events coming to DallasVoice.com over the course of this week. This is just the first of the photo galleries we will be posting, so keep checking back all week for more.
These photos come to us courtesy of Cody Krummel. Thanks Cody. Great shots!
Surely you, or somebody, has a good photo of my 1968 Imperial convertible on the parade route with the crowds in the background and so forth? I was driving, we were part of the Trans-Cendence group, right behind the Metro and T Mobile floats. We had the big umbrella sticking up in the back. I’d really love to have some good photos of the car in the parade.
Thanks!
Hi Daniel. I am just starting to get all the photos from our photographer at the parade. I will be posting them as they come to me. Keep an eye out!
I have one or two. Such a nice car!!! Let me know how to get them to you.
Thank you!