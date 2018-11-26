Featuring performances by Broadway show casts is nothing new for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York. But this year the parade included a performance by the cast of The Prom, which opened on Broadway last week.

The Prom is about a school in Mike Pence’s Indiana that cancels the prom rather than allowing a senior to attend with her girlfriend.

The cast of The Prom sang “It’s Time to Dance” in front of the main entrance to Macy’s. The song ended with the main character, Emma, kissing her girlfriend — it was the first time a lesbian kiss happened in the Thanksgiving parade broadcast live on at least three networks and, hopefully, ruining the holiday for millions of bigoted Americans.

— David Taffet