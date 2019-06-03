NYC Pride, organizers of WorldPride NYC 2019 | Stonewall 50 announced today (Monday, June 3) that Madonna will make an appearance, and is expected to perform a few songs, at Pride Island on Sunday, June 30.

Madonna was the first to announce the news through a video aired during NBC’s The Today Show this morning. “I hear you,” she said in the video, while draped in one of her Madame X Rainbow Flags, “I will be on Pride Island, where I was born.”

Madonna is set to debut “Dark Ballet,” from her 14th studio album, Madame X, on June 7. The album will be released globally on June 14 from Live Nation, Interscope Records and Maverick. Exclusive album pre-order bundles with limited edition merchandise are now available direct at Madonna.com.

Madonna has partnered with The Trevor Project, and for the entire month of Pride, all of Madonna’s proceeds from the exclusive Madame X Pride collection of a limited-edition Pride Rainbow Vinyl, flag and digital download will be donated to the organization.