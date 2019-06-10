The Magnolia Theater in the West Village has announced its next quarter lineup for its Big Movie Tuesday Classics, which Dallas Voice sponsors, starting up again tomorrow. The new series includes an ’80s rom-com, a masterpiece cross-dressing comedy, a pair of Westerns, an evening with the Marx Brothers and Babs’ film debut. Here they are:

June 11 – When Harry Met Sally

June 18 — The Letter

June 25 — The Ruling Class

July 2 — Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid

July 9 — Funny Girl

July 16 — Howards End

July 23 — A Night at the Opera

July 30 — Chinatown

Aug. 6 — She Wore a Yellow Ribbon

Aug. 13 — Some Like It Hot

Aug. 20 — Chariots of Fire

Aug. 27 — Lolita

Screenings are at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. each Tuesday.

— Arnold Wayne Jones