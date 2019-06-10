The Magnolia Theater in the West Village has announced its next quarter lineup for its Big Movie Tuesday Classics, which Dallas Voice sponsors, starting up again tomorrow. The new series includes an ’80s rom-com, a masterpiece cross-dressing comedy, a pair of Westerns, an evening with the Marx Brothers and Babs’ film debut. Here they are:
June 11 – When Harry Met Sally
June 18 — The Letter
June 25 — The Ruling Class
July 2 — Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid
July 9 — Funny Girl
July 16 — Howards End
July 23 — A Night at the Opera
July 30 — Chinatown
Aug. 6 — She Wore a Yellow Ribbon
Aug. 13 — Some Like It Hot
Aug. 20 — Chariots of Fire
Aug. 27 — Lolita
Screenings are at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. each Tuesday.
— Arnold Wayne Jones