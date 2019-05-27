Nicholas Edwards, 29, was shot multiple times at 12:45 a.m. this morning (Monday, May 27) on Mahanna Street off Cedar Springs Road, according to Dallas police.

Witnesses observed Edwards in an altercation with two unknown people. One of the suspects drew a gun and shot Edwards several times. The suspects fled in a red Dodge Charger toward Lemmon Avenue.

Edwards was transported to Parkland Hospital where he was pronounced dead. No suspects are in custody. An investigation is ongoing.

— David Taffet