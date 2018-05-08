Mansfield ISD teacher Stacy Bailey has filed a lawsuit in federal court against her district, claiming she was the victim of discrimination based on sexual orientation.

At a press conference today (Tuesday, May 8) at Belo Garden in downtown Dallas, Bailey’s attorney, Jason Smith, claimed that such discrimination violates the Texas Constitution, citing the example of a Tarrant County Community College teacher who sued the college and won her case with similar charges.

Bailey didn’t speak, but her wife, Julie Vazquez, did, saying her wife was suspended earlier this year and if an investigation has taken place, Bailey had not been interviewed.

More about this story in this Friday’s Dallas Voice.

— David Taffet