So, a few weeks ago, I got an email asking if I would be interested in getting some samples of Tres Agaves tequilas and mixers to taste test as part of Dallas Voice’s Cinco de Mayo coverage.

Of course I said yes, because, well, free tequila.

Then a week or so later, a large box showed up at the office, addressed to me. I opened it up and, lo and behold, inside were two bottles of tequila — Tres Agaves Blanco and Tres Agaves Reposado — and two different mixers — Tres Agaves Margarita Mix Organic and Tres Agaves Strawberry Margarita Mix Organic.

(According to the labels, the mixers are “Real Lime, Real Agave, Real Easy.”)

Now, while it would have been easy enough for me to take all these goodies home, have a few drinks and then post a blog with a photo and say, “Yay! Yummy margaritas!” I figured it would actually be more fun to do a taste test live. And since each week we stream our DVtv Live talk show on Facebook, I decided that would be the perfect time.

Today is Friday, May (the) 4(th be with you), which means that tomorrow is Saturday, May 5. In other words, its Cinco de Mayo weekend. The perfect time to taste test margaritas.

And that’s exactly what we will be doing today, at 4 p.m., on DVtv Live on Facebook. Israel Luna, a special guest and I will be taste-testing margaritas made with Tres Agaves Tequila and Tres Agaves mixers — and you get to tune in and watch the fun. (Brandi Amara Skyy, our other regular DVtv Live panelist can’t be here today. Sorry Brandi!)

Until then, here are a few margarita recipes straight from Tres Agaves that you can try out for your own Cinco de Mayo celebration.

See you live at 4 p.m. on the Dallas Voice Facebook page!

Mandarina Rosa

This unaged and vibrant Blanco tequila meets it’s match in this fresh and simple citrus cocktail.

2 parts Tres Agaves Blanco Tequila

2 part Fresh Squeezed Tangerine Juice

1 part Fresh Squeezed Lime Juice

Rim glass with pink sea salt. Shake all ingredients together; double strain and serve straight-up in a martini or coupe glass. Garnish with tangerine twist.

Habanero Hell Fire

After being aged for about 9 months, this well-balanced Reposado Tequila nicely stands up to the heat of the habanero in this spicy cocktail.

2 parts Tres Agaves Reposado Tequila

2 parts Pear Puree

2 dashes Habanero Bitters

1 part Tres Agaves Agave Nectar

Seeds of 1 Jalapeno pepper, muddled

Rim glass with black pepper and salt. Then muddle seeds of Jalapeno pepper in pre-rimmed margarita glass. Pour remaining ingredients in glass, top off with ice and stir.

La Adelita-Rita

This Añejo Tequila is a model example of maturity after aging 18 months in repurposed whiskey barrels, and when paired with the right amount of sweet and savory, it makes for the ultimate cocktail.

2 parts Tres Agaves Añejo Tequila

1 part Blood Orange Juice

½ part Campari

½ part Tres Agaves Agave Nectar

Rim rocks glass with salt and red pepper flakes. Pour all ingredients over ice in glass and garnish with Blood Orange wheel.